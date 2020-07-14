Spotify Enters Russia and 12 Other Countries in the Region

(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA introduced its services in 13 countries on Tuesday, including Russia, one of the last big music markets that the streaming giant has yet to crack.

The other countries are: Albania, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine. That adds more than 250 million potential new listeners for Spotify to go after.

Spotify Premium, the company’s main subscription service, will cost 169 rubles ($2.40) a month in Russia and will feature local playlists, the company said in a statement. Local services Yandex Music and VK Music are popular in Russia, along with similar offerings from Apple Inc. and Google.

Spotify is in 92 markets now. The other major countries the company hasn’t entered are China and Korea.

