Maya Prohovnik, most recently the director of research and development for talk content, has been named the head of talk, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be named because the news hasn’t been made public. She will replace Michael Mignano, who announced his plans to leave in May. In her new role, Prohovnik will oversee Spotify’s efforts to court creators, including podcasters, and build features that will bring them to the platform. This includes managing the company’s live-audio product, video podcasting and Anchor, a podcast hosting and creation service. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek wants to reach 50 million creators on Spotify. Ek reportedly told employees in February that the company had 11 million creators.

Prohovnik was the first employee hired at Anchor in 2016 and joined Spotify when it acquired Anchor in 2019. Spotify has widely credited Anchor with growing the number of podcasts on its platform. In 2020, the company said Anchor powered around three quarters of new podcast releases.

Prohovnik’s promotion comes only a few weeks after other reshuffling in Spotify’s leadership. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, as well as Max Cutler, the founder of podcast network Parcast, and Julie McNamara were all promoted to oversee various parts of the company’s content strategy. Their team oversees Spotify’s homegrown content and high-profile talent deals.

Spotify shares have fallen 51% so far this year and traded at a record low in May as investors questioned whether the company’s podcast strategy is panning out. The business has also lost some high-profile executives in recent months.

