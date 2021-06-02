(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA’s song-promotion feature may drive down musician wages, said House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler in a letter to Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek.

The feature, called “Discovery Mode,” allows artists to promote specific songs on Spotify in exchange for a lower royalty rate. Nadler said musicians may feel obligated to sacrifice part of their earnings in exchange for more exposure on the streaming music platform.

“Any plan that could ultimately lead to further cut pay for working artists and ultimately potentially less consumer choice raises significant policy issues,” Nadler wrote to Ek on Wednesday. Representative Hank Johnson, chair of the subcommittee that oversees intellectual property and the internet, cosigned the letter.

