(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA is halting its free, ad-supported service in Russia after evaluating the risks of keeping it going amid a government crackdown on news providers.

The move follows an earlier decision to pause its paid service in the country.

“Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information in the region,” the company said in a statement Friday. “Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and possibly even our listeners at risk.”

Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel said earlier this month that the company expected to lose about 1.5 million subscribers in the first quarter after suspending its premium service in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.