(Bloomberg) -- Spotify said it has resolved technical issues that resulted in service disruptions for its users.

Earlier, the company tweeted that it was looking into technical issues disrupting its service. Downdetector had over 168,000 complaints from Spotify users as of 1:49pm ET, up from over 55,000 at 1:30pm ET.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said the issue that affected Spotify, Discord, Wikipedia and other Internet platforms appeared to be a Google Cloud problem and wasn’t a big deal.

Earlier he had said it wasn’t a Cloudflare issue.

