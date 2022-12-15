(Bloomberg) -- A second rail union has accepted a pay deal with Network Rail in a sign of hope for UK passengers beset by strikes, even as separate negotiations with train companies remain in gridlock.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association said Thursday that 85% of its members voted for a deal that sees their pay rise by 5%, backdated to the start of the year, and by a further 4% in 2023. Lower paid staff will get a sharper increase.

It leaves one union — the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers — holding out. The RMT recommended its members reject the deal and nearly 64% voted against it. Still, over a third of RMT members defied the recommendation and wanted to accept the offer.

Members of the Unite union have also accepted the offer. The TSSA had recommended its members accept the deal, saying it was the “best offer that can be achieved through negotiation.”

Luke Chester, a director at the TSSA, said it was “a great deal” and “shows what can be done through negotiations when there’s a serious offer on the table.”

The TSSA had suspended industrial action on Network Rail since Dec. 4 but still has walkouts planned on Avanti West Coast on Dec. 13, 14 and 16, and a range of lines including Avanti on Dec. 17. as part of the separate dispute with train companies. The TSSA announced new strikes on Wednesday on Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains.

Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, is meeting ministers today alongside representatives from Network Rail and train companies.

