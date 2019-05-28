(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The Simons Foundation was looking for a new editor for an existing magazine. They had reached out to Thomas Lin, digital editor at The New York Times, for suggestions.

Lin thought about who might be right for the role, but instead, came up with a different idea. Knowing that the foundation’s benefactor, James Simons, has an interest in improving math and science curricula in schools, Lin proposed a new magazine and webssite covering breakthroughs in fundamental sciences. The foundation liked the idea, so Quanta Magazine was born. The award-winning, editorially independent science and math news site is published by the Simons Foundation, which itself is funded by Simons, founder of the hedge fund Renaissance Technologies.

In our conversation, Lin describes the tools needed to be a good science writer — an appreciation for math and science and the ability to communicate complex issues in plain English.

Lin has written two anthologies on math and science: Alice and Bob Meet the Wall of Fire: The Biggest Ideas in Science from Quanta; and The Prime Number Conspiracy: The Biggest Ideas in Math from Quanta. He studied physics in college, originally planning to become an engineer, but was also attracted to journalism. He ended up on the national desk of the Times before moving to the science desk.

