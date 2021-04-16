(Bloomberg) -- A late-season snowstorm is pummeling the U.S. Northeast with the white stuff, closing schools, tying up traffic and chilling early blooming flowers.The slow-moving weather system will linger in the region Friday and dump a foot of snow onto some areas before exiting off the Canadian Maritimes Saturday. Parts of Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire have already logged 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters), the National Weather Service said.“The only good thing you can say is it is mid-April, so it won’t be on the ground for long,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. “It is pretty widespread.”Winter storm warnings and weather advisories stretch from just west of Albany, New York, up through Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, according to the National Weather Service. Schools across New England are telling students to stay home and attend online classes, after recently re-opening after the Covid lockdown.

