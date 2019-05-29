(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is in talks with Axel Springer SE’s founding family about a potential bid to take the German publisher private, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

An offer for the owner of Germany’s most popular tabloid, Bild, could be made as soon as the coming weeks, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Shares of Axel Springer have fallen 26% in Frankfurt trading over the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of about 4.9 billion euros ($5.4 billion).

The Springer foundation and members of the family already own a majority stake in the company. A bid to buy out minority investors would see Axel Springer join Bertelsmann, the famed German publisher that owns Random House, in being shielded from the scrutiny of public markets.

Axel Springer warned in March that it expects operating earnings to decline in 2019 after several quarters of profitable growth. The company has made a push into online news products such as Business Insider and classifieds sites including job portal Stepstone, and digital businesses generated 71% of its sales last year.

After closing at 45.10 euros on Germany’s Xetra exchange, shares of Axel Springer climbed as high as 50.60 euros on the Tradegate platform late Wednesday in Europe.

More public companies are being taken private thanks in large part to buyout firms’ swelling cash reserves. Last year, the number of public-to-private deals hit its highest in more than a decade, according to Bain & Co.’s annual private equity report.

Discussions are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the person said. Representatives for KKR and Axel Springer said they couldn’t immediately comment.

