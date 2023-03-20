(Bloomberg) -- Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are among 23 recipients who will be honored for their contributions to the arts and humanities by President Joe Biden.

At a White House ceremony on Tuesday, the president will bestow 12 honorees with the 2021 National Medal of Arts and another 11 with the 2021 National Humanities Medal, Biden officials said.

Fashion designer Vera Wang, actress Mindy Kaling, musician Jose Feliciano, painter Antonio Martorell Cardona and film producer Joan Shigekawa will receive the arts medal, which the White House called the “highest award given to artists, arts patrons, and groups by the United States Government.”

Among those receiving the humanities medal are authors Amy Tan, Colson Whitehead, Tara Westover, and Ann Patchett, along with historian Walter Isaacson, and poet Richard Blanco. The National Humanities Medal “honors individuals or groups whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the humanities and broadened our citizens’ engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects,” according to the White House.

Biden previously awarded a humanities medal to Elton John, surprising him with the award during a concert by the musician on the White House South Lawn.

Earlier: Biden Calls Elton John Artist ‘For All Time’ at White House

Knight was also honored at the White House in December, when Biden hosted a reception for the annual Kennedy Center Honors.

