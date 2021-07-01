(Bloomberg) -- Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will be among the performers at an Aug. 21 Central Park celebration of New York City’s comeback from the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The concert will be part of a “Homecoming Week” intended to market the city to tourists in an effort to bring back an industry that once welcomed more than 60 million visitors a year.

“This concert is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” de Blasio said last month in announcing the concert. More acts will be booked before the event, the mayor said during a news briefing Thursday.

