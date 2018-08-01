(Bloomberg) -- Sprint Corp. posted its 12th straight quarter of growth in phone subscribers, a winning streak its larger rival AT&T Inc. can’t match.

The results are providing a prime example of robust competition that critics say will go away with the proposed $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint by T-Mobile US Inc., a deal that would combine the No. 3 and No. 4 in the industry.

Total subscriber gains for all devices was 123,000 in Sprint’s fiscal first-quarter, helped by gadgets such as smartwatches. Analysts had predicted a loss of 21,000 total customers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sprint also reported net income of $176 million in the period ended June 30, surprising analysts who forecast on average a loss of $59.6 million. The company increased its guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Shares rose as much as 2.8 percent to $5.58 in early trading Wednesday. The stock was down 7.8 percent this year as of Tuesday, compared with an 18 percent drop for AT&T and 2.4 percent decline for Verizon Communications Inc.

Sprint and T-Mobile, the two smallest of the four major U.S. wireless carriers, have been pitching their deal as a combination of underdogs trying to better compete against industry giants AT&T and Verizon.

Even with the positive results last quarter, Sprint’s future as a standalone company looks limited. Marcelo Claure, Sprint’s executive chairman, has argued that a merger with T-Mobile is necessary for the company’s survival.

“To be blunt, we lack the resources to challenge the two dominant players, AT&T and Verizon,” he said in testimony at a June 27 congressional hearing on the deal.

While opposition to a T-Mobile takeover of Sprint has been minimal so far, the prospect of reducing a field of four competitors to three has triggered some concerns about whether consumers will see higher prices and poorer service.

