TORONTO — Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. says it is restarting operations at its Chilean copper cathode mine after an incident on Sunday resulted in a security guard being severely injured and another person being shot to death.

The Toronto-based company says the guard at the Minera Tres Valles mine was investigating damage at a security gate on Sunday morning when he was confronted on mine property by several individuals who are not employed there.

A spokesman says mining operations were halted out of respect for the deceased and to ensure safety but, based on discussions with community leaders, are expected to resume on Monday and Tuesday.

The mine site violence is not believed to be linked to ongoing civil unrest that has resulted in massive demonstrations against the government in Chile.

The Minera Tres Valles mine is located about 300 kilometres northeast of the capital of Santiago.

The mine, which has both underground and open pit works, began operation in 2011 and was sold to Chile's Vecchiola Group in 2013, according to its website. Sprott Resource, a unit of the Sprott Group of Companies, bought a 70 per cent interest in the mine for US$40 million in 2017.

"We are deeply saddened by the outcome of this tragic incident and extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of those involved," said Sprott Resource interim CEO Michael Harrison.

"We are fully co-operating with the ongoing investigation and offering support to our employees at the mine site."

