(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian lenders are in retreat. Rising costs and declining appetite to lend is prompting banks to repay dollar borrowings.

Brent crude prices near their lowest levels in a year have slashed earnings from Nigeria’s main source of foreign income, reducing the amount of foreign exchange banks need to fund deals. At least four of seven Nigerian lenders have either paid up their Eurobonds or are weighing early redemptions as banks struggle to grow loans in an economy battling to gain momentum.

The lenders are also facing uncertainties around what is shaping up to be a close presidential election in February, the ever-lurking risk of a currency devaluation and a surge in soured loans following the 1.6 percent contraction in the economy in 2016. Gross domestic product in Africa’s most population nation rose by 1.8 percent in the three months through September from a year earlier, less than economists had predicted.

“The opportunities to deploy dollars and earn risk-adjusted returns have reduced because lending opportunities to the oil and gas sector dried up and pressure on the central bank to defend the naira also waned,” said Bunmi Asaolu, a banking analyst at Lagos-based FBNQuest. Lenders will only go back to issuing Eurobonds if there is a “sustained high oil-price environment for maybe two years.”

Fidelity Bank Plc, a mid-sized Nigerian lender, issued $400 million of five-year Eurobonds late last year at 10.75 percent, at the time the most expensive debt issued by an emerging market before the U.S. started tightening rates. Fidelity was the third Nigerian lender to tap the market in 2018 after United Bank for Africa Plc and Zenith Bank Plc issued $1 billion of bonds between them.

Rethink Strategy

The pace of loan growth to the oil and gas industry was little changed in the third quarter at about 3.6 trillion naira ($9.9 billion) from a year ago, according to the statistics agency, even as output rose from a one-year low in the previous quarter. The naira is also trading near an all-time low, adding to the cost of repaying offshore debt.

Banks that provided loans near, or at the peak, in oil prices “may have to rethink that strategy,” said Akinbamidele Akintola, a Lagos-based equity analyst with Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers.

There has been only a slight improvement in troubled credit. Non-performing loans stood at 12.5 percent at the end of June, down from 14.8 percent at the end of 2017, according to the central bank.

“If, for example, a bank raises money at 8 percent, it has to deploy it at 12 percent so it can make a margin,” Akintola said. “If the bank cannot find any opportunities for the funds it has raised, then there is no point of it sitting on money it doesn’t need.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Emele Onu in Lagos at eonu1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Vernon Wessels, Paul Armstrong

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.