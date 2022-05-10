(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s occupation of Ukraine threatens to weaken Moscow’s power but leave it more determined to confront the US and allies and to wield nuclear threats, a top US spy said.

“As this war and its consequences slowly weaken Russian conventional strength, Russia likely will increasingly rely on its nuclear deterrent to signal the West and project strength,” Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said in prepared testimony Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee on “worldwide threats.”

The warning comes as US officials try to understand the long-term implications of a conflict that has raised questions about the capability of the Russian military. After initially trying to seize “large swaths of Ukrainian territory” and replace the government in Kyiv, Moscow scaled back its aims to focus on eastern Ukraine, Berrier said in summarizing a report based on information through April 26.

Even as the conflict leaves Russia weaker, the country’s perception that “the United States is a nation in decline” could lead to it engaging in “more aggressive actions not only in Ukraine itself, but also more broadly in its perceived confrontation with the West,” Berrier said.

China has been “reluctant to fully back Russia” over its invasion, likely in order to preserve its economic relations with Europe and the US, Berrier said. “No doubt, China is also keenly observing how the Russian campaign is conducted and how combat against determined resistance unfolds,” he said.

