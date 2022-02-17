(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s main opposition party was consumed by high drama on Thursday as senior officials were accused of mounting an espionage operation against a rising star who poses a threat to the party leader.

The fight broke out after local newspapers reported that the People’s Party had hired private detectives to dig up information on the brother of Madrid’s regional president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso. The party wanted to find out about Diaz Ayuso’s brother links to a company that won a 1.5 million-euro ($1.7 million) contract from her administration in 2020, the newspapers said.

Ayuso, a conservative firebrand who won a second term landslide last year, accused PP leader Pablo Casado of orchestrating a campaign to tarnish her image. She acknowledged that her brother had business ties with the company in question, but said that it was legal and she had not been aware of that relationship at the time of the contract.

“I never imagined that my party would act in such a cruel and unfair way against me,” she said at a press conference in Madrid Thursday.

PP Secretary General Teodoro Garcia Egea, who was appointed by Casado, dismissed the espionage reports and said the party has opened a disciplinary process against Diaz Ayuso for her “almost criminal” accusations against his boss. Casado is trying to position himself for a tilt at Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a general election due next year but he’s found himself regularly upstaged by Diaz Ayuso and the far-right group Vox.

On Sunday, the PP suffered a setback in a regional election in northern Spain that saw Vox make gains.

The PP has been struggling to revive its fortunes since the Catalan secession crisis of 2017 brought down the government of Casado’s predecessor as party leader, Mariano Rajoy, and spurred the rise of Vox. As Casado struggled to protect his position from that new challenger to his right, Ayuso, 43, emerged from relative obscurity with her unapologetically hardline rhetoric to run Spain’s most important region.

