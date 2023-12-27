(Bloomberg) -- SQM said it’s reached a memorandum of understanding with Chile’s state-owned miner Codelco for the development of Salar de Atacama operations for 2025-2060, according to a filing.

The agreement is for future development of high-quality lithium products in Salar de Atacama through a company.

Chile has the world’s largest reserves of the key component in electric-vehicle batteries, but it’s been losing market share as output remains restricted to two operations on a single salt flat. An agreement between SQM and Codelco would allow authorities to focus on opening up new production areas as demand grows during the energy transition.

