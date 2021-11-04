(Bloomberg) -- Square Inc., the digital-payments company run by Jack Dorsey, reported disappointing third-quarter revenue, held back by a slowdown in Bitcoin-related transactions via its Cash App from the previous period. Shares slipped in late trading.

Square’s overall sales were $3.84 billion, up 27% from a year earlier but less than the average analyst estimate of $4.51 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Gross profit, which includes fees taken from Square’s Cash App and Seller businesses, was $1.13 billion in the period, an increase of 43% from a year earlier, but little changed compared with the second quarter.

While revenue from sales of Bitcoin was $1.82 billion, representing 47% of Square’s total sales, those transactions contribute little to the company’s bottom line. Sales of the cryptocurrency generated just 3.7% of Square’s gross profit in the third quarter, the company said Thursday in a statement.

Shares of San Francisco-based Square fell about 3.2% in extended trading. The stock is up 14% so far this year.

