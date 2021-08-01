(Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. agreed to buy Australian payments company Afterpay Ltd. in a scrip deal valued at $29 billion.

The offer represents an implied transaction price of A$126.21 per Afterpay share, 31% higher than Friday’s closing price of A$96.66. Afterpay shareholders will receive 0.375 shares of Square common stock for each share of the Melbourne-based firm.

Afterpay’s board unanimously recommended the transaction to shareholders.

