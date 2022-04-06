(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka has appointed an advisory panel to provide guidance on how the nation deals with its current debt crisis and engages with outside lenders, including the International Monetary Fund, according to a statement from the president’s media office.

Members of the Presidential Advisory Group on Multilateral Engagement and Debt Sustainability include Indrajit Coomaraswamy, a former governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and Shanta Devarajan, a professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and a former senior director of development economics at the World Bank.

Sharmini Coorey, a former director of the IMF’s Institute of Capacity Development, is also part of the group. The panel will “engage in discussions with relevant Sri Lankan institutions and officials engaging with the IMF” and provide guidance to address the present debt crisis, the media office said.

Sri Lanka is facing a balance of payments crisis, struggling to pay for imports and service debt as its foreign exchange holdings dwindle. Discussions with the IMF are scheduled for later this month in Washington.

