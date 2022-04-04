(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan bonds slumped, leading losses among developing countries on Monday, after protests spurred by soaring inflation and lengthy power cuts led to a cabinet reshuffle.

The nation’s $1 billion bond due in July was quoted at 59 cents on the dollar, down 7 cents and indicated at its lowest price since May 2020. Sri Lanka is seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund as the bond repayment looms.

The cabinet changes come as the country struggles with a severe dollar shortage that prompted capital controls and import curbs. With the government running short on money to buy essentials such as food and fuel, Sri Lanka is looking to renegotiate the terms of its obligations to avoid a default, while battling other challenges like Asia’s fastest inflation and a collapsing currency.

“This crisis is arguably very well understood by investors and reflected in the performance of Sri Lanka assets,” Tellimer strategist Hasnain Malik and economist Patrick Curran wrote in a note Saturday. “However, the political train set in motion by the declaration of a state of emergency could make things worse in the short term and make for a more challenging recovery”

How Sri Lanka Landed in a Crisis and What It Means: QuickTake

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.