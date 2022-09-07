(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan dollar bonds fell as investors weighed the implications of Zambia’s debt restructuring plan on the crisis-hit island nation’s own negotiations with creditors as China is an important lender to both countries.

The 7.55% 2030 dollar bond was indicated 1.3 cents lower at 29.5 cents on the dollar, set for the biggest drop in nearly two months. Zambia’s 8.5% 2024 bond was indicated down 3.6 cents to 55.5 cents on the dollar after the International Monetary Fund said the nation is seeking relief on nearly half its external debt.

“The news from Zambia on haircut and the China link,” may be weighing on Sri Lankan bonds, said Lars Jakob Krabbe, a money manager for frontier-market fixed income at Coeli Frontier Markets AB. “Some consider it a proxy for how China will interact in the IMF common framework.”

The CSE All Share index rose 1.3% to 9,447.27

USD/LKR was steady at 361.96

