41m ago
Sri Lanka Cabinet Clears Proposal to Clip President’s Power
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved a plan to abolish constitutional amendments that gave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa wide-ranging executive powers, acceding to one of the key demands from citizens protesting his economic policies as the ruling family tries to stay in office.
A proposal by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- the president’s brother -- to return to the 19th amendment of the constitution “with necessary changes” has been approved, government spokesman Rohan Welivita said in a statement Monday. He didn’t specify the changes.
The decision follows an announcement from officials of the main opposition party earlier Monday that they have garnered enough support for a no-confidence vote against the government. Demonstrators angry about Asia’s fastest inflation and shortages of food and fuel have been demanding the administration repeal the so-called 20th amendment that amassed extraordinary powers for the president, while also calling for the Rajapaksas to step down.
Sri Lanka Opposition Gets Enough Support for No-Confidence Vote
The political developments come as Sri Lanka races to secure funding from creditors including India, China and the International Monetary Fund. On Monday, Sri Lanka’s blue-chip index sank 12.6%, exceeding the 10% drop that resulted in an all-day suspension as investors fretted over the economic crisis.
(Updates throughout)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:41
Is it time to buy bonds again? What's the alternative?
-
8:06
Nowhere to hide as aggressive rate bets spark rout across assets
-
5:34
RBC calls spring peak for Canadian housing; sees prices falling in 2023
-
5:32
BoC in 'catch-up mode' after falling behind on rates: National Bank
-
6:08
'It could destroy your life': Crypto trading goes to rehab
-
6:17
Canadian farmers seen defying oilseed rally, cutting canola acres