(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s cabinet has submitted its resignation, a ruling party member said, amid rising public anger about the government’s economic policies that have led to soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis.

“We gave resignations to the Prime Minister saying we are willing to leave at any time,” Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters in Colombo late Sunday. “After discussing with the President the steps to be taken will be decided.”

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has in recent days imposed emergency rule, barred gatherings and ordered Internet service providers to restrict social media access as protests mounted at home and overseas. Inflation has accelerated to the fastest pace in Asia -- almost 19% -- and citizens have had to endure daily power cuts of as long as 13 hours as diesel runs out.

The Rajapaksa family, whose members hold key government portfolios, have come under pressure as the government falls short of dollars to pay for food and fuel imports. The administration has devalued the rupee, raised interest rates, placed curbs on non-essential imports and reduced stock-trading hours to preserve electricity and foreign currency.

Rajapaksa has also dropped long-held resistance to seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and is simultaneously in talks with nations including India and China for bilateral aid.

