(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said he is resigning from the post less than seven months into the role amid the worst economic and political crises in decades.

Cabraal announced his resignation in a Twitter post on Monday.

Cabraal, a veteran policy maker who was named governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in September amid a deepening foreign exchange crisis, favored reducing reliance on foreign debt, especially from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund. His resignation comes amid a political turmoil following depleted foreign exchange reserves and rising inflation.

