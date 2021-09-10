(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s central bank Governor Weligamage Don Lakshman will step down Sept. 14 as the nation faces a deepening forex crisis that threatens its ability to import goods as well as service debt.

His announcement at a briefing Friday comes as the South Asian island nation faces dwindling reserves and revenues, looming debt repayments and struggles with an extended lockdown to stem record Covid-19 cases. A successor wasn’t immediately announced.

Sri Lanka’s forex reserves dropped to $2.8 billion in July after it used a part of the pile to repay $1 billion of debt. That dragged the import cover to 1.8 months, and well below the minimum desired three months. The problem was compounded by a crash in earnings from tourism due to the pandemic, prompting S&P Global Ratings to cut the country’s outlook to negative.

Read more: Sri Lanka Facing Severe FX Crisis, Finance Minister Says

The downgrade added to doubts about the nation’s ability to service $1.5 billion of debt that matures next year. Sri Lanka’s risk premium for a default is among the highest in Asia, with the five-year credit default swaps at 1,338.12 basis points as of Thursday.

For now, the central bank has limited the amount of foreign currency that can leave the country, as well as tightened import rules to discourage purchases of items including chocolates, dairy products, wines, cosmetics, clothes and electronics.

The monetary authority unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate in August, citing the role of low credit cost in a sustained increase in imports, which led to a widening of trade deficit. The rate action was also to preempt the buildup of any excessive inflationary pressures, the bank had said then.

