(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka secured initial approval for the next loan tranche from a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout program, as the nation seeks to complete its debt restructuring.

The staff-level agreement for the second review of the program gives the nation access to a payout of about $337 million — subject to approval from the IMF’s executive board, the Washington-based lender said in a statement.

Funding is also contingent on implementation of prior actions, completion of financing assurances and adequate progress on debt restructuring, according to the statement. Some reforms are still ongoing and the IMF is closely monitoring the implementation of the Public Finance Management Bill, senior mission chief Peter Breuer told reporters in Colombo on Thursday.

Almost two years after falling into a historic sovereign default, Sri Lanka remains dependent on IMF aid as the South Asian nation faces nearly $7 billion of external financing needs this year. The IMF lifeline is crucial in restoring growth to the economy, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and the debt crisis.

“Sustaining the reform momentum is critical to put the economy on a path towards lasting recovery and stable and inclusive economic growth,” the IMF said.

Investors are optimistic over Sri Lanka’s prospects, with the currency approaching its strongest level since June, while dollar bonds are up about 9% this year, among the best performers in Asia.

Dollar bonds maturing in 2030 extended early gains to climb 1.9 cents to 56.6 cents on the dollar, the highest since November 2021 according to indicative pricing compiled by Bloomberg. Notes maturing in 2027, 2028, and 2029 also gained.

Investors and Sri Lankan officials are expected to start negotiations aimed at restructuring $12 billion in defaulted global bonds next week, Bloomberg reported earlier. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said earlier in March that progress is being made as the nation seeks relief from payments through 2027.

Sri Lanka has already secured an initial restructuring deal with official creditors including India, China and the Paris Club. It still needs to clinch a deal with China Development Bank.

