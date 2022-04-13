(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s bonds were downgraded deeper into junk by S&P Global Ratings, which said the nation’s decision to suspend payments on its foreign debt has left a “virtual certainty of a default.”

The country’s long-term foreign currency credit rating was cut to CC, the third-lowest level, from CCC by S&P on Wednesday. The company also warned that it would downgrade Sri Lanka into selective default upon “confirmation that the government has missed a coupon or principal payment on commercial foreign currency debt, including its upcoming April 18 coupon payment on international sovereign bonds, or upon confirmation of debt restructuring terms.”

