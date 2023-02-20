(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s election commission has instructed its lawyers to inform the Supreme Court about a lack of funds and the backing needed to hold local elections next month, the head of the government agency said.

The commission has not received financial resources and the required support from other agencies, including the government printer and police, for the ballot that’s due on March 9, election commission chief Nimal Punchihewa said in a telephone interview.

Earlier this month, cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardana had said cash flow difficulties could affect the local elections.

The election body’s statement to the country’s top court comes amid a series of petitions filed by the main opposition and legislators against alleged attempts to block the polls. It’s not immediately clear when the court will announce its order.

Sri Lanka is seeking a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help the bankrupt nation tide over the worst economic crisis of its independent history.

