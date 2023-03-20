(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $3 billion loan program for Sri Lanka, a crucial step for the bankrupt nation to stabilize its economy and begin restructuring its debt.

“Sri Lanka has been hit hard by a catastrophic economic and humanitarian crisis,” the IMF said in a statement Monday. “The economy is facing significant challenges stemming from pre-existing vulnerabilities and policy missteps in the lead up to the crisis, further aggravated by a series of external shocks.”

The focus will turn next to debt talks, which Fitch Ratings has said may drag on as creditors debate whether to include local-currency sovereign borrowings in the restructuring. The rating company cut its score on rupee debt in December, as it viewed a default probable.

Read more: Sri Lanka’s World-Beating Bonds Pin Hopes on IMF’s Billions

The bailout will inject much-needed funding for a nation grappling with soaring prices, supply shortages and eroded foreign currency reserves after defaulting on its overseas debt last year. The IMF program is also counted on to set Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring on a steadier path.

“IMF board has approved our EFF,” Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said in a tweet Monday, referring to a so-called extended fund facility. “It’s been a long road but thanks to everyone’s hard work and dedication, we’re well on our way towards better days.”

The development for the island nation now puts its debt restructuring in the spotlight at time when relief talks for other vulnerable nations such as Zambia have stalled. The main sticking point for talks on several fronts has been a disagreement between China, the biggest creditor to emerging economies, and traditional lenders led by the US on whether loans from multilateral institutions like the World Bank can be restructured.

Read more: ‘Lost Decade’ Looms as US-China Face Off Over Debt Relief

Sri Lanka defaulted on its overseas debt for the first time in May last year and suspended all outstanding payments to bond holders and bilateral creditors. Sri Lanka has a long track record with the IMF. It secured 16 bailouts since the 1960s with the last one in 2016.

While shortages have eased, inflation has somewhat cooled and reserves have inched up to $2.2 billion in February, the nation needs the IMF loan to turn the corner after falling into a deep recession in 2022.

Since the IMF’s staff-level agreement in September, Sri Lanka has increased taxes, cut energy subsidies and returned to a more flexible exchange rate regime to meet conditions set by the Washington-based lender. The nation also increased borrowing costs to the most since August 2001 to rein in Asia’s fastest inflation.

Some of those changes have raised concerns. Several civil society organizations on Monday sent a joint letter to the IMF detailing their worries over the impact of austerity moves on the population, as well as calling for greater transparency in how the funds will be disbursed.

Authorities had originally anticipated a board approval by the end of 2022, but later readjusted their expectations amid delays in creditor assurances. Earlier this month, China - Sri Lanka’s biggest bilateral creditor- backed the nation’s debt recast efforts after India and the Paris Club provided their support.

Disbursements by the Washington-based lender are usually spread across the duration of the program and tied to reviews, while an initial amount is released subsequent to board approval.

--With assistance from Asantha Sirimanne.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.