(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s stock market halted trading on Friday and the rupee extended its loss after protests against surging living costs and daily power cuts amid dwindling foreign-exchange reserves.

Equities trading was stopped after a 10% slide in the benchmark stock index. The rupee, which has become the world’s worst-performing currency this year, fell 1.5% by 12:55 p.m. in Colombo, taking its loss this year to more than 30%

Hundreds of protesters clashed with police due to widespread anger over the country’s economic crisis. Sri Lanka is seeking financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

