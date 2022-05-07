(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a public emergency for the second time in two months as protests against spiraling inflation and discontent with the government escalated.

The declaration, made in an extraordinary gazette late Friday, gives Rajapaksa sweeping powers to suspend laws, detain people and seize property as a 24-hour general strike by workers ground the country to a near halt. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa criticized the emergency declaration, saying it “runs counter to seeking any solution to the crisis.” U.S. and European envoys tweeted calls for the restoration of citizens’ right to protest peacefully.

Trade unions have joined protesters in demanding that Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa step down for their role in what has been described as the worst economic crisis since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948. A survey published this week showed nine out of 10 Sri Lankans want the Rajapaksa family to quit politics.

Soaring prices of essential items have kept protests on the boil in Sri Lanka, which is close to bankruptcy and has suspended payments on foreign debt. The economic crisis is as much a political one as Gotabaya Rajapaksa tries to ensure his government has the numbers in parliament and recruit new cabinet members, all while indicating he is open to a legislative process to curb his wide-ranging powers.

The opposition has rejected his overtures and wants to push ahead with a no-confidence vote and expedite a constitutional change to limit the executive presidency. The speaker will call all party leaders to a meeting on Monday 10 a.m. local time to decide on a no-confidence motion. Parliament is set to reconvene on May 17.

Local media reported that Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked his brother during a special cabinet meeting on Friday to consider stepping down as prime minister to make way for an interim government. Mahinda Rajapaksa reportedly told the cabinet ministers that he would make a statement on it on Monday.

Rohan Welivita, a spokesman for the prime minister, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. He was cited by local media as saying no decision for a resignation has been made.

Protests Escalate

Gotabaya Rajapaksa first declared an emergency and blocked social media in early April when protests began to escalate, but withdrew the measures days later.

On Friday, police fired tear gas and water cannons at university students protesting near parliament when a deputy speaker put forward by an independent lawmaker group and backed by the government was elected with nearly two-thirds majority. The deputy speaker later resigned, local media said.

The protesters had confronted some of the lawmakers leaving the legislature, asking them where their loyalties lie.

The voting result backed earlier claims by the Rajapaksa brothers that they hold the support of parliament and would not step down based on demands from protesters and the opposition.

The siblings are the only ones in the Rajapaksa family who remain in government after others resigned. The prime minister’s son Namal Rajapaksa, formerly the youth and sports minister and a lawmaker, said disrupting public services and resorting to aggression has jeopardized the efforts of peaceful protesters and the government to resolve the crisis.

Namal Rajapaksa earlier told the BBC in an interview that the government had made mistakes on the economy, but also laid blame on officials and economists advising the politicians in power.

The Rajapaksas and their allies have said Sri Lanka now needs to focus on securing funding from creditors including India, China and the International Monetary Fund before looking at making political changes. Sri Lanka’s foreign-exchange reserves fell about 5% last month to $1.8 billion, official data showed Friday.

The IMF will hold virtual talks with Sri Lanka between May 9 and May 23 to continue discussions for a loan program. Its mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said the multilateral lender needs “adequate assurances” that the country’s debt sustainability will be restored in order to approve IMF financing. The loan program could take as long as six months to start.

Finance Minister Ali Sabry told parliament this week it may be two years before Sri Lanka can emerge from the current crisis. More than half of Sri Lankans surveyed in a poll published by Centre for Policy Alternatives said it will take “a long time” for the economy to return to normal while a little more than a quarter said they didn’t know when this would happen.

(Updates with envoy comments in second paragraph, FX reserves data in 14th paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.