(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s inflation accelerated for a fourth straight month in January, fueled by a hike in value-added tax and higher food costs.

The consumer price index in Colombo rose 6.4% from a year ago, the statistics department said on Wednesday. That’s faster than a 5.3% climb seen in a Bloomberg survey, and compares with 4% in December.

The print comes after the nation’s central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged for the first time in five months on Jan. 23 as price gains inched up. The rise, however, could be short-lived and inflation will gradually stabilize around the 5% target level, the monetary authority said.

The government raised the VAT rate on goods and services by 3 percentage points to 18% from Jan. 1, in line with revenue raising measures under a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.

The Washington-based lender has called for swift completion of final agreements with Sri Lanka’s official creditors, and reaching a resolution with external private creditors as the nation seeks to achieve debt sustainability. Funds from the IMF have helped the South Asian island recover from an unprecedented crisis and start to build buffers ahead of elections due later this year.

