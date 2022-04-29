(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s inflation rate accelerated to an unprecedented level of almost 30% in April, making it almost certain that the central bank will raise interest rates again to meet conditions for an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Consumer prices in the capital Colombo surged 29.8% from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement Friday. That’s faster than 18.7% in March and a 25% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Sri Lanka’s decision to float the rupee after it ran out of dollars to defend a peg, coupled with rising global commodity prices mean inflation could stay higher. The central bank, which has raised interest rates by 900 basis points from a pandemic-era low, next meets to review policy May 19.

Soaring costs have fueled street protests calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The South Asian nation expects to sign a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to unlock emergency funds within two months to ease its worsening economic crisis. Earlier this week, the World Bank granted a $600 million in financial assistance to the country. It is also seeking bilateral help from neighboring China and India.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.