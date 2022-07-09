(Bloomberg) -- Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa breached security barricades and entered his official residence, braving tear gas and water cannons as the leader left the compound.

Rajapaksa left his official residence at about 10:00 a.m. local time, his secretary Gamini Senarath said over the phone, adding that he could not contact the leader currently and didn’t know his whereabouts.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called an emergency meeting of party leaders to discuss the current situation, a text message from his office said.

Key Developments

Several Government Lawmakers Ask for Rajapaksa to Resign (2:19 p.m.)

A group of lawmakers from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna have written to Rajapaksa to step aside and provide an opportunity for another leader to take over with a clear parliament majority, the party’s general secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said. Local media reported at least 16 lawmakers had signed the letter.

Protesters Cool Off in Swimming Pool at President’s Official Home (2:15 p.m.)

The protesters took the opportunity to cool off in the swimming pool in Rajapaksa’s official residence after storming the compound, video footage published by local media and on social media showed.

President Left Official Residence in Morning (2:10 p.m.)

Earlier, Agence France-Presse cited an unidentified defense official as saying that Rajapaksa was escorted to safety away from the compound.

Prime Minister Calls Emergency Meeting of Party Leaders ( 2:02 p.m.)

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an emergency meeting of party leaders to discuss the situation and come to a “swift resolution,” according to a text message from his media office. The meeting is expected to start shortly.

Wickremesinghe had also requested the speaker to summon parliament.

Protesters Gather at Cricket Stadium as Test Match Continues (12:13 p.m.)

A group of protesters gathered at Galle Fort in Colombo that overlooks a cricket stadium where a Sri Lanka-Australia test match was going on. Other groups were hanging around the stadium, chanting “Gota Go Home!”

