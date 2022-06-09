(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a decree to avoid further disruption to electricity supplies after workers at a state-run utility threatened to strike.

Rajapaksa took action late Wednesday to make the supply of electricity, and other power-related services for institutions like hospitals, an essential public service, after engineering unions at the state-run utility gave notice of planned industrial action.

Though a strike planned for Thursday was called off following talks with Rajapaksa, according to local media, union members are continuing to oppose planned changes they argue would weaken competitiveness in the electricity sector, and unannounced power outages were being reported across the island nation.

A plummeting currency and lack of vital supplies has mired Sri Lanka in the worst economic crisis in its modern history. The nation lacks foreign currency needed to import food and fuel, daily power outages have run as long as 13 hours, and inflation is at almost 40%.

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union and others claim that the proposed amendments compromise transparency and competitiveness when purchasing power from private-sector companies, leading to increased costs for consumers. Sri Lanka’s government argues the public should have the right to choose their own power provider, to uninterrupted supply and to the lowest-cost generation.

The engineers’ union is also demanding more competition in the allocation of wind and solar projects, pointing specifically to a plan to allow Adani Group to proceed with a developments in Mannar and Pooneryn, in the west and north of Sri Lanka, respectively.

“Arrangements are being made at a rapid pace to gift the most prolific wind energy belt in the country,” to Adani, the union said in a statement.

Adani Group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

