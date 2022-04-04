(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka will appoint a former central bank official in charge of foreign-exchange management as the new chief, who will be steering the nation through a severe shortage of dollars that is stoking inflation, fomenting street protests and roiling the government.

P. Nandalal Weerasinghe expects to take over as Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka April 7, he said by phone from Australia. The development was confirmed by the monetary authority’s spokeswoman.

“Yes, I have been approached and offered the post,” Weerasinghe said. “I have agreed to accept it.”

Sri Lanka earlier Monday indefinitely postponed a monetary policy review after incumbent Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal submitted his resignation in line with the ruling cabinet. Asia’s fastest inflation and shortages of food and fuel are brewing discontent in the island nation and citizens have been seeking to oust policy makers that had for long put up stiff resistance to a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Weerasinghe had been named deputy governor of the central bank in 2011 while he was serving as an Alternate Executive Director at the IMF, according to the authority’s website. He had chaired the CBSL’s monetary policy committee and foreign reserve management committee.

On Monday, the president also swore in new finance minister Ali Sabry who is part of a team that will oversee debt restructure, key to obtaining support from the IMF.

