(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s main opposition party officials said they have garnered more than required 113 signatures from lawmakers to introduce a no-confidence vote against the government, raising the stakes for ruling Rajapaksa siblings who are facing increased calls to step down.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya said they mustered the requisite support after agreeing with other political parties to mount a no-confidence vote against the administration controlled by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“We have the numbers,” said Harsha de Silva, a senior politician with the SJB. The party will submit the no-confidence motion after final discussions with party leaders, other officials said, while confirming they had more than enough support.

Currently, SJB’s parliament members stand at 54 and party officials said that the over 40 lawmakers who deserted Rajapaksa’s coalition earlier this month have given their support for the motion, signaling a possible breakthrough after weeks of negotiations.

While there was no timeline as to when opposition will file the motion with the speaker, the earliest that it could get debated and carried out is from May 4 when parliament resumes.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa denied a news report that he would resign if he couldn’t get enough support from pro-government lawmakers, calling it fake news.

If the government loses the no confidence vote, the cabinet will be dissolved. However, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has the power to appoint a prime minister who he thinks enjoys the support of the majority of lawmakers in the 225-seat legislature, name new ministers and take on cabinet positions himself, complicating efforts to oust the Rajapaksa family.

Rajapaksa’s presidency is also subject to private members bills that aim to clip his wide-ranging executive powers. Both the opposition and an independent group of lawmakers who deserted Rajapaksa have filed the bills and the remaining pro-government members of parliament have agreed to look through the proposals.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet meets later on Monday to review the proposed changes to the constitution that include curbing the executive presidency. It will be the first time the cabinet meets since President Rajapaksa named new ministers on April 22, local media said.

The political developments come as Sri Lanka races to secure funding from creditors including India, China and the International Monetary Fund. On Monday, Sri Lanka’s blue-chip index sank 12.6%, exceeding the 10% drop that resulted in an all-day suspension as investors fretted over the economic crisis.

