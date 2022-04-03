(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa may step down as early as Sunday as public anger builds against their economic policies, local newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to form an interim government including members of the current opposition, according to the newspaper, which didn’t say where it got the information. A proposal has been submitted by the ruling coalition to ensure political stability, it added.

A spokesman for the government didn’t immediately respond to phone calls from Bloomberg News seeking comment outside of normal business hours in Colombo Sunday.

Sri Lanka Throttles Social Media, Protests as Unrest Builds (2)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has over the past week declared Emergency, imposed curfews and sought to throttle social media amid demonstrations calling for his ouster over soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis.

The island nation is undergoing a severe shortage of food and fuel as it runs out of dollars to pay for imports. Inflation has accelerated to almost 19%, the highest in Asia and has played a major part in people taking to the streets to call for Rajapaksa and his family to resign from government.

Rajapaksa’s elder brother Mahinda serves as prime minister and Basil, the youngest, holds the finance portfolio, while the eldest Chamal controls the agriculture ministry and nephew Namal is the sports minister. In a possible sign of friction within the clan, Namal openly criticized the latest curbs involving social media.

