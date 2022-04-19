(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa promised to reduce the sweeping powers of the president, the government’s biggest concession yet to protesters as it seeks to stay in power amid a spiraling debt crisis.

The premier told parliament Tuesday that he would reintroduce the 19th amendment to the constitution, “with certain amendments,” as a possible “temporary solution” as the island nation’s economic crisis has morphed into a serious political risk for him and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka is seeking up to $4 billion this year to help it import essentials and pay creditors amid a downward economic spiral of dwindling foreign reserves and soaring inflation. The crisis has triggered political unrest, with the president losing the support of his coalition partners and facing growing street protests calling for his resignation.

The prime minister said he was aware of the citizen’s suffering and called on “everyone to work together to resolve the crises.” However, he hasn’t elaborated on the details of the constitutional changes he proposes to take to the federal cabinet and it’s not clear if this will placate protesters.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, told Bloomberg Television Tuesday that they would push forward with no-confidence and impeachment motions against the government and the president. The call to abolish a constitutional amendment that gave the president sweeping powers -- including appointing and firing government officials and judges -- is one of the main demands of the opposition group. Gotabaya Rajapaksa pushed through what is known as the 20th amendment to the constitution after taking power in late 2019.

The 19th amendment, which Mahinda vowed to bring back, had reduced those executive powers significantly.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.