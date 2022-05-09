(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as a fresh surge in Asia’s fastest inflation intensified public protests, triggering violence between the government’s supporters and opponents.

Rajapaksa submitted his resignation to his brother -- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- spokesman Rohan Weliwita said by phone on Monday.

The resignation makes way for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to create room for opposition members in key government roles. However, it’s unclear if Mahinda quitting will be enough to placate angry citizens, who have been demanding Gotabaya step down as well. Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew Monday as clashes erupted between government supporters and citizen protesters demanding the Rajapaksas resign in recognition of the nation’s worst economic crisis since independence.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.