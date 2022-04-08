(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s central bank raised borrowing costs by 700 basis points amid economic and political turmoil that has engulfed the nation and left President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with a minority in parliament.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka increased the standing lending facility rate to 14.5% from 7.5%, it said in a statement Friday. That’s way above the median estimate of 8.5% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Inflationary pressures could intensify in the period ahead and “a substantial policy response is imperative,’ the central bank said in a statement.

The hike comes days ahead of expected talks with the International Monetary Fund to steer Sri Lanka through its foreign exchange and debt struggles, including $8.6 billion worth of payments due this year. On Wednesday, the South Asian nation announced a three-member advisory group that will help in managing the debt crisis and engage with outside lenders.

The decision by the central bank-- which takes the cumulative hikes to 900 basis points from the pandemic-era low -- is aimed at curbing demand pressures in the economy amid falling foreign exchange reserves. The move will also lend support to its currency that has dropped more than 57% since being devalued.

Sri Lanka’s opposition plans to file a motion soon to abolish the president’s sweeping executive powers that lawmakers and critics say has contributed to the economic mismanagement of the country and prompted street protests calling for his ouster.

Over 40 lawmakers this week abandoned his coalition and left it as a minority. Members of parliament from both sides of the aisle have been reluctant to work with a bare-bones interim government, hastily formed after entire cabinet resigned earlier in the week. Their chief concern was that Rajapaksa would override cabinet decisions.

Rajapaksa used his powers on Wednesday to set up a new panel of fiscal experts and bureaucrats to advise him on the debt crisis and economic matters, especially ahead of planned talks with International Monetary Fund as early as next week on financial aid. On Thursday, he had sworn Nandalal Weerasinghe, a career central banker, to head the monetary authority.

The central bank also raised the standing deposit facility rate to 13.5% from 6.5%.

