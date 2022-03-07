(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves fell to the lowest since November 2021, reflecting a continued challenge for the country’s ability to import essentials, keep the power on and service its debt.

The stockpile dropped to $2.31 billion in February from $2.36 billion a month earlier, after the nation repaid a $500 million bond obligation, according to data published by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Monday.

A sharp drain on reserves would raise the specter that the central bank won’t be able to defend the currency, unleashing even further inflationary pain on a country already struggling with the fastest growing consumer prices in Asia.

Amid a dollar shortage, the nation has resorted to long power cuts, import restrictions and bilateral loans, including from China and India, to stay afloat, while shunning an International Monetary Fund bailout. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushing oil prices near $130 a barrel and threatening a recovery of the island’s key tourism sector could further exacerbate the crunch.

A depleting forex pile also heightens risks that the country may struggle to meet its next debt repayment in July. It could even force the monetary authority to re-evaluate its strategy on the currency that has traded in a tight range of 201-203 per U.S. dollar since October, and which Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal says is a “fair’ level for all stakeholders.

Economists at Standard Chartered Plc see the rupee tumbling to 230 per dollar by the end of June as the central bank runs out of dollars to defend the currency’s level.

The bank last week raised borrowing costs for the second straight meeting, and urged the government to support by measures including discouraging non-urgent imports and increasing fuel costs.

Sri Lanka’s dollar-denominated debt load for the whole of this year is over $6 billion, including a sovereign bond of $1 billion due in July.

