(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s inflation pace slowed for the fourth month in May on record gains in the local currency and improving food and fuel supplies, increasing the likelihood the central bank will stand pat on rates at a policy review on Thursday.

The consumer price index in Colombo rose 25.2% from a year ago, the Statistics Department said Wednesday, slower than a Bloomberg survey estimate of a 26.9% gain. It also compares with a 35.3% rise in April based on a revised index and shows some momentum toward the central bank’s goal of single-digit inflation by end-2023.

The latest reading suggests the Central Bank of Sri Lanka could shift some focus into supporting the nation’s growth recovery that’s gotten a lift from a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.

Rate increases since 2021 have taken the policy rate to 16.5% — highest in more than two decades. The central bank is scheduled to meet on Thursday to announce its stance on the benchmark rate and analysts expect a hold.

Rising inflows on the back of the IMF program have lifted the rupee to the highest level in more than 13 months, making it the world’s best-performing currency this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The rupee’s gains and increased fund flows have also helped to reduce import costs and boost supplies of food and fuel.

Still, the South Asian country’s continued recovery hinges closely on the government’s ability to restructure its debt in line with IMF criteria in order to keep unlocking funds under the program.

Sri Lanka is yet to set a date to announce its restructuring blueprint that’s needed to advance negotiations with creditors. Local authorities are also hoping that China will agree to join in debt negotiations on the same platform as Japan, India and the Paris Club of creditors.

