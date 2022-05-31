(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s inflation surged to a new record in May driven by costlier food and fuels, even as the island nation struggles to find a way out of its worst economic crisis.

Consumer prices in the capital Colombo rose 39.1% from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement Tuesday. That compares with a 35% gain predicted in a Bloomberg survey of economists and 29.8% the previous month.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka, which this month left borrowing costs steady while letting previous increases to filter through the economy, had predicted price gains to touch 40% amid a shortage of essentials in the absence of dollars to pay for imports.

A sharp fall in the Sri Lankan rupee and heightened global uncertainty stoked prices. After having lost more than 40% following a devaluation in March, its currency has slowed its decline against the dollar since mid-May.

The country battling its worst economic crisis since independence needs $4 billion this year in emergency funds but a deal with the International Monetary Fund remains elusive. Securing an aid from the IMF would require structural reforms such as raising taxes and pruning expenditure, steps that could further aggravate pain for its citizens.

