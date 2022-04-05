(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka said Ali Sabry resigned as finance minister, a day after being named to the post as part of a ministerial revamp aimed at helping steer the South Asian economy out of a crisis.

Sudewa Hettiarachchi, director general of the president’s media division, confirmed the resignation. He didn’t immediately give reasons for the decision.

Sri Lanka’s 5.875% dollar bond maturing July fell about 2% to trade at 59 cents on the dollar, while the rupee fell 0.7% to 299 per dollar, extending its run as the world’s worst performer this year.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is hard-pressed to resolve an economic crisis that now impacts every aspect of life in the country. On Monday, he swore in Sabry, who replaced the youngest Rajapaksa brother Basil and was supposed to be among the key decision makers as the country prepares for bailout talks with International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka Default Seen ‘Inevitable’ as Bond Losses Deepen (2)

Sabry would have been part of a team that was to oversee debt restructure, key to obtaining support from the IMF. Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who had opposed aid from the multilateral lender, resigned Monday and was replaced by P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, a former central bank official in charge of foreign-exchange management.

The shock announcement comes after dozens of Sri Lankan lawmakers called for Rajapaksa to step down for mismanaging the economy and his sweeping executive powers to be abolished as soaring living costs and power cuts that triggered street protests spiraled into a political storm.

Eleven parties within the ruling coalition said in parliament Tuesday that they would function as independent lawmakers, bringing the total to 30 members. Another 12 lawmakers from Rajapaksa’s SLPP party will also distance themselves from the government, putting a simple majority in the 225-seat legislature for the president’s coalition in doubt.

