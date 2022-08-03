(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe called on lawmakers and citizens to support his administration’s reform measures to help pull the nation out of its economic tailspin and negotiate a bailout program from the International Monetary Fund.

“It is vital that the members of parliament and the entire population contribute with their own strength toward the effort of nation building,” Wickremesinghe said in a speech made at a new session of parliament on Wednesday. “I have already initiated discussions with political parties to form an all-party government.”

Wickremesinghe was voted in as president by lawmakers on July 20, after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee to Singapore and resign as angry protesters stormed his official residence and office.

The bankrupt nation, that’s dealing with crippling shortages of essential items and struggling to cool 60% inflation, needs to further limit fuel and other imports to ease its financial crunch, the president said. The government is taking steps to alleviate food and fertilizer shortages and projects that by 2025, the country would be back on a stable footing, he added.

On Wednesday, Wickremesinghe said he would support peaceful demonstrations but leave no room for violence or terror.

The country’s blue-chip stock index rose 4.4%, on the back of the president’s speech, the most since July 11.

As president, Wickemesinghe has put in place emergency measures that allow the army and police sweeping powers to question, detain and arrest people, and authorities have since been cracking down on organizers of the monthslong street protests. He has also called in the military to maintain law and order.

Over the weekend, the president said that an agreement with the IMF has been pushed back by a month to September because of street protests over the past weeks, the Associated Press reported.

Sri Lanka is in the final stages of setting out its debt restructuring plan, which would be submitted to the IMF “in the near future,” the leader told parliament but gave no timeline. “Subsequently, negotiations with private creditors would also begin to arrive at a consensus.”

An economic restructuring plan would be outlined in the interim budget to the steer the economy, he said.

Wickremesinghe was backed by a majority of lawmakers from Rajapaksa’s party and is seen as an ally of the ousted leader. This makes him deeply unpopular among the protesters, who also forced out Gotabaya’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, as prime minister in May.

To appease the demonstrators, Wickremesinghe has said he’s pushing for constitutional reforms, aimed at clipping the wide-ranging powers of the presidency. The final draft of the latest amendments was approved by the cabinet on Monday and will be tabled in parliament in the coming weeks.

“The people of our country are looking forward to an extensive political reform process, the president said. “I will take measures to make the change required to build the Sri Lankan nation.”

