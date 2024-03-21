(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka has secured initial approval from the International Monetary Fund for the release of the next loan tranche from the nation’s $3 billion bailout program, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The staff-level agreement for the loan installment is subject to certain provisions, the person said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public. Visiting IMF officials are scheduled to hold a briefing in Colombo at 3 p.m. local time today.

Sri Lanka remains dependent on IMF aid to help restore growth to the economy, which was hit hard by the pandemic and debt crisis. The government has already struck deals with official creditors, including China, India and the Paris Club as well as with holders of its local debt.

Read More: Sri Lanka Ready to Convert Reforms Into Laws, Minister Tells IMF

The pact for another tranche of the program gives the island nation access to a payout, subject to approval from the IMF’s executive board. The funding is also contingent on progress in debt restructuring after Sri Lanka’s historic default in 2022.

The country’s central bank governor and treasury secretary didn’t immediately respond to request for comments.

Global investors and Sri Lanka officials are expected to start negotiations aimed at restructuring $12 billion in defaulted global bonds next week, Bloomberg reported earlier today, citing people familiar with the matter. The goal is to reach a deal quickly, the people said, particularly as Sri Lanka is scheduled to hold presidential elections later this year.

