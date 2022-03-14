(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka has begun initial discussions to explore a loan from the International Monetary Fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as debt payments loom and requests for bilateral aid are put on the backburner due to the war in Ukraine.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government initiated deliberations with visiting IMF officials Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Cabinet will be updated later the same day, the people added.

Sri Lanka has started softening its resistance to an IMF bailout as allies including China and India drag their feet on requests for bilateral credit lines, with global policy makers focused on the Russia-Ukraine situation. The former Soviet states are also the top source of tourists to the island nation, and the war is drying up these much-needed dollars.

Calls to Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry and an email to the IMF weren’t immediately answered outside of business hours in Colombo Monday.

Authorities have in recent days taken measures such as letting the rupee weaken and allowing borrowing costs to rise, U-turns from previous homegrown plans and more in-line with broad conditions to be expected from the IMF.

Sri Lanka has about $2 billion of foreign-currency reserves against a total debt repayment of as much as $7 billion for 2022. This includes a $1 billion dollar bond maturing in July. The South Asian country has struggled with payments for fuel, leading to blackouts, as well as imports of basic necessities, while suffering Asia’s fastest inflation.

IMF officials in Sri Lanka this week are ready to discuss financial support options if requested, Mission Chief Masahiro Nozaki had previously said in an emailed statement.

