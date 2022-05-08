(Bloomberg) -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting Sri Lanka $100 million to help the South Asian nation in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence.

AIIB’s President Jin Liqun will discuss the emergency support with the board, Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry said in a statement Sunday. It added that Finance Minister Ali Sabry also requested foreign-exchange liquidity support for the nation’s state banks.

Sri Lanka is on the verge of bankruptcy. It is unable to pay for food, fuel and medicines and has stopped payments on foreign debt. While President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government is seeking aid from the International Monetary Fund, the process is expected to take months and authorities are turning to other sources including seeking bridge loans from China, India and other countries.

The central bank late on Friday asked commercial banks to defer dividend payments, while foreign banks with branches in Sri Lanka were ordered not to repatriate profits.

